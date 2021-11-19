Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the October 14th total of 56,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GAMB opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

