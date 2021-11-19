Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $13.00 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

GAMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

