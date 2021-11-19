Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Up 6.1%

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) shares shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. 1,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 466,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.