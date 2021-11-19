Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Up 6.1%

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) shares shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. 1,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 466,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAMB)
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
