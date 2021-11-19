Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “
NYSE:GCI opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $755.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.56. Gannett has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.
In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 34.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 60.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 183,385 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gannett
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
