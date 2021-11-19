Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

NYSE:GCI opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $755.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.56. Gannett has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gannett will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 34.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 60.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 183,385 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

