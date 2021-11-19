Gazit Globe’s (GZTGF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZTGF opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Gazit Globe has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.94 million during the quarter. Gazit Globe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This is a boost from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.