GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $720.65

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 720.65 ($9.42) and last traded at GBX 723.30 ($9.45), with a volume of 589013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875.50 ($11.44).

GBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.30) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get GB Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 890.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 881.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.