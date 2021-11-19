GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDIFF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

