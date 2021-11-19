GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

GDS stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GDS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GDS by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

