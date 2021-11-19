Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $1.89 on Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $368,281.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00226669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00090411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

