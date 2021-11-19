Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

GEM stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Gemfields Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of £160.70 million and a P/E ratio of -13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.14.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

