Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,979.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS CMPRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. 56,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

