Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,473 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $2,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $62,651,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $283,788,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $31.37 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

