Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Plains GP worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

