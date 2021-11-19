Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ozon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ozon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,430,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.