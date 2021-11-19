Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,069 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2,282.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $181,782.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,722. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

