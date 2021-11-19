Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Waitr worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Waitr by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Waitr by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Waitr news, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of -1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

