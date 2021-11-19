Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRAP opened at $5.43 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $261,921. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

