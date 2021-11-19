Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 170,285 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a P/E ratio of 387.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

