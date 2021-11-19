Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 45,543 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,543 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Timberland Bancorp worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

TSBK opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

