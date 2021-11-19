GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.43

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 129284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHRS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

