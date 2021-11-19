Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.79. 8,873,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

