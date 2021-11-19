Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.
Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
