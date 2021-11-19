Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

