Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.64

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.89), with a volume of 27996496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.70 ($4.75).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422.86 ($5.52).

Get Glencore alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 355.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 553.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company has a market cap of £48.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.