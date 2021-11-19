Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.91% of Global Net Lease worth $35,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

