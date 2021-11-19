Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Globalstar worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

