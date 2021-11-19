Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globant updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$ EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.01 EPS.

GLOB opened at $310.56 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.61 and a 200-day moving average of $265.49.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

