Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $6.31 on Friday, hitting $304.25. 2,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,877. Globant has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.60 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

