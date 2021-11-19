Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $370.00 at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $310.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.10.

GLOB opened at $310.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.49. Globant has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

