GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
GOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.57.
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
