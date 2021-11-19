GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

