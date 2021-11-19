Golden Green Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 818,176 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

