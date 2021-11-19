Golden Green Inc. Invests $216,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

Booking stock opened at $2,375.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 259.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,438.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,310.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

