Golden Green Inc. Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

