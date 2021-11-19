Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 237,982 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,691,000 after buying an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,040,000 after buying an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 815,021 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 555,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

