Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ModivCare worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,413,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

