Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

GLT opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

