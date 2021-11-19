Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.68 Million Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 84,716 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

CPE stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

