Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 10,199 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

EGBN opened at $59.86 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

