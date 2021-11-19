Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after buying an additional 85,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of WRE opened at $26.00 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

