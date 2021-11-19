Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDDFF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.64.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of GDDFF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.