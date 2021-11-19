Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FOOD stock opened at C$4.80 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.59. The stock has a market cap of C$353.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.