Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD stock opened at C$4.80 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.59. The stock has a market cap of C$353.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.