Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Down 55.0% in October

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 153,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 551,458 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 958,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 206,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 559,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 327,010 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIIX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 122,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. Gores Holdings VIII has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

