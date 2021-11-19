GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from GrainCorp’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

