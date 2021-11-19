Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $30,147,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $21,704,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $3,435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 387.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

