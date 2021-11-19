Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

GCBC stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.41. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

