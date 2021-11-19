Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in October

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the October 14th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.14 price target on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS GRNWF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

