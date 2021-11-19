Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $774.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce sales of $774.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $806.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 56,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after buying an additional 109,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 3,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,880. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

