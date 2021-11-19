Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Up 0.5%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.61. 14,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 4,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBLBY. Citigroup downgraded Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

