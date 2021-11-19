Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

