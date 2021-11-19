Guggenheim Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casper Sleep has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $271.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,919.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.