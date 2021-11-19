Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Down 47.8% in October

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the October 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 557,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,410. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

